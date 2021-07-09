News-Press Sports Briefs, 7-13

Nebraska City News-Press

PSC baseball players honored

The Omaha World-Herald has announced the paper’s NAIA/NCAA D-II/D-III and junior college baseball teams. The honors were reinstated this spring after missing a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peru State baseball players Jose Solis (Los Santos, Panama), Luis Landaeta (Porlamar, Venezuela), and Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) were recognized by Schinzel. Solis was named to the All-Midlands Team while Landaeta and Cendejas were honorable mention selections.

Solis was the All-Midlands third baseman selection. He had previously earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) All-Conference Second Team. In the Heart, Solis was tied for 12th in home runs (10), 16th in home runs per game (0.19), 17th in total bases (104), and 20th in slugging percentage (0.612). His ten home runs in a season were good for eighth all-time in a single season.

Landaeta earned Heart First Team honors. In the Heart, he was eighth in at bats per game (3.65), tied for eighth in hits per game (1.38), 12th in total assists (87), 13th in runs batted in per game (1.00), 14th in assists per game (1.81), tied for 14th in runs batted in (48), tied for 14th in triples (2), tied for 16th in hits (66), and tied for 18th in batting average (0.377). At the end of the season, Landaeta found himself in 11th in Bobcat single-season hits with 48, 13th in hits with 66, and 21st in at-bats with 175.

In career categories, Landaeta finished 15th in career doubles with 17 and 16th in career batting average at .363.

Cendejas earned honorable mention honors in the Heart. In conference action statistically, he was seventh in chances (314), eighth in putouts (290), 12th in chances per game (5.71), 12th in putouts per game (5.27), tied for 12th in at bats (187), tied for 14th in home runs (9), tied for 15th in total bases (106), 17th in runs batted in (45), tied for 17th in doubles (14), 18th in hits (65), 20th in fielding percentage (0.984), and 20th in home runs per game (0.16). In Peru State single-season records, Cendejas is now seventh in doubles with 14, 11th in at-bats with 187, 14th in total hits with 65, and 14th in RBI with 45.

In Bobcat career records, Cendejas is fourth in career batting average at .390, 11th in career doubles with 29, and 18th in career RBI’s with 96.

Landaeta and Cendejas completed their eligibility while Solis has another year remaining to play for Peru State.

Kadence Lieser Signs with Peru State Volleyball

Peru State volleyball coach Laurie Felderman and staff announced that Kadence Lieser (Lincoln) signed her national letter of intent earlier this spring to join the Bobcat volleyball program this fall.

Lieser, a 5-9 opposite/outside hitter, is the daughter of Rebecca and Bernie Lieser. She recently graduated from Lincoln North Star.

She plans on majoring in psychology at Peru State. In addition to athletic scholarship, Lieser will be receiving the Cooperating Schools Scholarship.

Felderman noted, “Kadence is a fiery player who will continue to guide our culture through her high energy on the court. Her love of the game drives her to be a positive teammate that others can look to for support!”

Finke Earns Academic All-District Honors

Peru State golfer Taylor Finke (Battle Creek) was named to the NAIA All-District 3 Team. Finke, a senior academically, is a language arts major.

The 2020-21 Academic All-District® At-Large Teams selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the

nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. The

CoSIDA Academic All-America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions —

NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-and second-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early August.