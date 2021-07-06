Sports Briefs, 7-9

Nebraska City News-Press

Huskers announce high profile match ups for men’s basketball

A quartet of high-profile matches and nine home games highlight Nebraska’s 2021-22 non-conference schedule released Tuesday.

The 11-game non-conference slate features a neutral-site matchup with Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta and the start of a three-year series with Kansas State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It also includes a pair of conference challenge games with Creighton (Gavitt Games) and at NC State (Big Ten/ACC Challenge).

The Huskers will open the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Western Illinois, the start of a seven-game season-opening homestand.

Krieser and Wilke earn OWH recognition

After a year off from providing recognition due to the pandemic, the Omaha World- Herald resumed its spring recognition of its NAIA/NCAA D-II/D-IIl and Junior College softball teams. Staff writer Gene Schinzel has provided the selections for many years in all sports.

Alana Krieser (Lincoln) and Morgan Wilke (Bakersfield, Calif.) of the Peru State softball team were given honorable mention recognition by Schinzel.

Krieser, a junior pitcher, was the lone Bobcat to have earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) all-conference recognition as she earned honorable mention status with the conference. In addition, Krieser earned the Heart’s Gold Glove Team award for being the best defensive pitcher.

On the mound, Krieser posted a 3.37 earned run average in over 140 innings pitched on the year and accumulated 12 wins. She also led the team with 86 strikeouts.

Wilke, a sophomore outfielder, led the team offensively by having a .318 batting average. In addition, she led the team in slugging percentage (0.536), home runs (6), and doubles (11).

Ohlde signs with Peru State softball

Peru State softball coach JL Thomason and staff recently announced that Ellie Ohlde

(Fairbury) signed her national letter of intent to join the Bobcat softball program this fall.

Ellie is the daughter of John and Lori Ohlde. She recently graduated from Fairbury Jr. Sr. High School.

Ohlde was an Academic All State athlete in both softball and basketball. Following her senior year, she was second team all-state in the Omaha World-Herald and honorable mention in the Lincoln Journal- Star. In addition, Ohlde earned Southern Nebraska Conference First Team recognition. Ohlde had a batting average of .505. The Jeffs won the Nebraska High School Class C State Championship in 2019 and participated in the 2020 championship.

Ohlde plans on majoring in elementary education at Peru State. She will receive the McKenzie Scholarship in addition to her athletic scholarship.

Banton stays in 2021 NBA Draft

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton announced Friday that he is staying in the 2021 NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility. Underclassmen had until July 7 to announce their intentions to stay in the draft or return to college for the upcoming season.

“Dalano has told us that he has decided to stay in the NBA Draft,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He worked hard in the gym and the weight room this offseason and performed well at both the G League Elite Camp and in individual workouts with teams over the past few weeks. We will do everything we can to support him as he pursues his goal of playing in the NBA.”

Banton, a 6-foot-9 guard from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, played in all 27 games, including 22 starts, for the Huskers in 2020-21. He averaged 9.6 points per game while leading the Huskers in both rebounding (5.9) and assists (3.9) per game after transferring from Western Kentucky and sitting out the 2019-20 season. Banton finished in the top-20 in the Big Ten in assists (ninth), blocked shots (15th) and rebounding (18th), while becoming the first NU player since 1974 to lead NU in both rebounding and assists in the same season.