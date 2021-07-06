Nebraska City American Legion baseball linescores, 7-9

July 1

Ashland 7, Juniors 1

Nebraska City scored a run on four hits and had five errors.

Miles Draus hit a double. Players with singles were Tristan Kingery, Hayden Coyle and Ben Chaney.

Hayden Coyle pitched 4.2 frames, struck out two, walked three and allowed six runs, three earned, on eight hits. Zach Bassinger pitched 1.1 innings, struck out three, walked two and allowed an earned run on one hit. Tristan Kingery pitched an inning and struck out one.

July 2

Juniors 3, Syracuse 1

Nebraska City scored three runs on six hits with three errors.

Tristan Kingery had a single and a double. Colton Snyder, Zach Bassinger, Jackson Kreifel and Hayden Coyle had singles.

Bassinger pitched five frames, struck out seven, walked one and allowed one hit. Colton Snyder pitched two frames, struck out one and allowed one unearned run on three hits.

July 4

Juniors 8, Auburn 0

Nebraska City scored eight runs on seven hits and had one error.

Colton Snyder hit a single, a double and a home run. Zach Bassinger hit a single and a double. Players with doubles were Keston Holman and Jackson Kreifel.

Holman pitched five innings, struck out 10, walked three and allowed three hits.

July 1

Ashland 5, Seniors 2

Nebraska City had two runs on seven hits with one error.

Quintin Holman had a single and a double. Sloan Pelican had two singles. Eli Southard, Adam Dia and Zack Tesarek had singles.

Cael Kreifel pitched 5.1 frames, struck out five, walked three and allowed five runs, two earned, on six hits. Tesarek pitched two thirds of an inning.

July 2

Seniors 14, Syracuse 4

Nebraska City scored 14 runs on 16 hits with no errors.

Brayden Betts and Adam Dia each had a double and two singles. Quintin Holman and Cael Kreifel had a double and a single. Sloan Pelican had a double and two singles. Zack Tesarek had a double and Clay Stovall and Jordan Williams had singles.

Eli Southard pitched five frames, struck out eight, walked three and allowed four earned runs on six hits.

July 4

Seniors 10, Auburn 2

Nebraska City had 10 runs on nine hits with no errors.

Quintin Holman had a double and Eli Southard had two doubles. Zack Tesarek had two singles. Players with one single each were Sloan Pelican, Jordan Williams, Adam Dia, and Brayden Betts.

Holman pitched five frames, struck out seven, walked three and allowed two earned runs on seven hits.