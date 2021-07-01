NC Seniors battle back in loss to Waverly

Despite a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Nebraska City American Legion Senior baseball team came up short in a 7-4 loss to Waverly on Wednesday, June 30, at Clemmy Holmes Field.

Waverly scored three runs in the top of the seventh and seemed to be a lock to win the contest.

Then Nebraska City began its fight.

Cael Kreifel hit a single and Adam Dia reached on an error before Zack Tesarek hit an RBI double and Brayden Betts posted an RBI sacrifice fly.

A Clay Stovall ground out scored a run as well and it was 7-4.

Eli Southard hit a single and Sloan Pelican reached on an error to bring up Jordan Williams, a hitter with home run power, to represent the game tying run.

Waverly won a pitching battle with Williams to end the game and escape with victory.

Nebraska City finished with four runs on seven hits and had no errors in the contest.

Hit leaders were Pelican, double; Tesarek, double; Southard, two singles; Williams, single; Kreifel, single and Betts, single.

Stovall pitched six frames, struck out five, walked four and allowed six earned runs on six hits. Tesarek pitched one inning, struck out one and allowed one unearned run on one hit.

The loss put Nebraska City in the consolation bracket for the possibility of two games on Thursday, July 1, at Omaha Roncalli Catholic.