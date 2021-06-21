Peru State baseball sets tryouts

Nebraska City News-Press

The Peru State baseball coaching staff has identified Sunday, June 27, as a tryout date for candidates for the 2021-22 Bobcat team. The tryout is open to 2021 high school graduates and transfer students.

The tryout will be held at the Centennial Complex Field on the College’s campus beginning at 2 p.m. There is no cost for the tryouts.

The Bobcats have several spots remaining for the 2021-22 squad. Athletic and academic scholarships are available for both years.

Peru State head coach Wayne Albury will conduct the tryout.

For more information about the tryout and/or to pre-register, please contact Coach Albury at walbury.peru.edu or call at 731-617-1547.