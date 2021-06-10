Seniors playing dominant, win streak at five

After edging Blair in the late going, 7-6, back on May 28, the Nebraska City American Legion Seniors have been nothing short of dominant in scoring 34 runs while posting four wins.

During that time, opponents have scored a combined three runs.

Nebraska City beat Wahoo, 8-2; Crete, 10-1, and then took down both Falls City and Springfield by 8-0 scores.

With the wins, the Seniors are now 8-3 on the season.

Following the Falls City win, Nebraska City Coach James Widoe said he felt the team was still a work in progress, but that he could see some definite improvement on the offensive side to go along with solid pitching and defense that has already been evidenced. Batters are working the count, spoiling good pitches and executing the game plan at the plate.

Nebraska City has a veteran roster this year with six age-eligible grads back after having finishing their high school work in 2020.

Coach Widoe said the older guys were anxious for one more ride with their brothers and he wanted that for them as well. While they get one last summer of baseball, the younger players are benefiting from the example and leadership the mature players offer.

And with a solid core of talent, the Seniors want nothing more than the top prize.

“Our goal is only the state championship,” said Coach Widoe.

If Nebraska City gets the pitching and hitting combination to come together and be hot at the right time, Widoe believes that goal is one that is reachable.

Turning to the Juniors side, the Nebraska City team suffered a set back to Springfield that dropped their record, but the team is still doing very well this year with a winning record at 7-4.

Coach Drew Southard said the team is working making adjustments in their game and pushing the maturation process. Many of the Junior players played spring varsity ball at the high school and, due to the experience returning on the Senior side, will have the chance to stay within their age group to both compete and improve.

Southard said the team has the potential to do some great things this year.

“If we play like we can, we will be tough to beat at districts,” Coach Southard said.

Linescores for both the NC Juniors and Seniors are below.

Seniors 8, Wahoo 2

Jordan Williams and Sloan Pelican had home runs in the win. Brayden Betts and Eli Southard had two hit games.

Cael Kreifel chipped in with a single.

Quintin Holman pitched four frames, struck out seven, walked four and allowed two unearned runs on four hits.

Clay Stovall pitched two frames, struck out two and allowed two hits.

Seniors 10, Crete 1

Hit leaders were Eli Southard, single and double; and Brayden Betts, Clay Stovall, Cael Kreifel, Quintin Holman, Kyler Arthur, Zack Tesarek and Adam Dia, all singles.

Cael Kreifel pitched five frames, struck out 10, walked two and allowed one earned run on one hit.

Seniors 8, Falls City 0

Hit leaders were Brayden Betts, single; Jordan Williams, single and double; Sloan Pelican single and double; Clay Stovall, single; Eli Southard, single; Quintin Holman, two singles; and Adam Dia, three hits, one of them a double.

Southard pitched four frames, struck out three, walked one and allowed two hits and one walk.

Zack Tesarek pitched an inning and struck out one.

Seniors 8, Springfield 0

Clay Stovall went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double. Zack Tesarek had a double. Players with singles were Colton Snyder, Quintin Holman, Cael Kreifel, Cameron Elshire and Adam Dia.

Stovall pitched five frames, struck out six and didn’t allow a walk or a run. Springfield had just three hits.

Wahoo 16, Juniors 0

Ben Chaney had a double. Bayler Poston and Jackson Kreifel had singles. Junior pitching struck out five Wahoo batters.

Juniors 10, Crete 2

Keston Holman had two doubles while Ben Chaney had two singles. Bayler Poston had a double. Zach Bassinger and Tristan Kingery had singles.

Hayden Coyle pitched five innings, struck out 10, walked five, and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits.

Juniors 9, Falls City 2

A six-run frame keyed by the offense of Colton Snyder lifted the Juniors.

Snyder finished 4-of-4 with two doubles and a homer. Other hit leaders were Keston Holman, single; Jackson Kreifel, double; Hayden Coyle, double; and Bayler Poston, single.

Keston Holman pitched seven innings, struck out 12, walked none and allowed one earned run on three hits.

Springfield 16, Juniors 2

Zach Bassinger, Hayden Coyle and Jackson Kreifel all had doubles.

Kreifel added a single and Lane Hobbs had a single.

Junior pitching struck out eight Springfield batters.