Hoover selected for all star game

Lexi Hoover of Nebraska City and Halle Wilhelm and Jessie Moss of Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca have been selected to compete at the Annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Games.

Hoover and Moss were selected for volleyball and Wilhelm was selected for girls’ basketball.

Hoover is the daughter of Brian and Tammy Hoover and is planning to attend Kansas State University to pursue a degree in business.

Wilhelm is the daughter of Nick and Lynn Wilhelm and is planning to attend Nebraska Wesleyan with the major of business administration.

Moss is the daughter of Keith and Deb Moss and is attending Midland with the major of elementary education.

Kylie Hein, the head coach of the Lourdes volleyball team is serving as an assistant coach for the East all star volleyball team.

Hoover, Moss and Wilhelm will compete on the East squads for their sports.

Other local area players on East all star teams for the event are as follows:

For boys’ basketball, Daniel Frary and Cameron Binder of Auburn along with Calvin Antholz of Johnson County Central.

For girls’ basketball, Holly Wilen of Palmyra, Zadie Plager of Johnson County Central and Jordan Koehler of Johnson-Brock.

For volleyball, Desire Mowery of Auburn, Taylor Buchmeier of Johnson-Brock and Jami Gabriel of Palmyra.

Southeast Community College will host the Annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games on Saturday, June 12, and the Annual All-Star Volleyball Game on Friday, June 11. All games will be held at the Truman Center on the SCC-Beatrice campus. The volleyball game will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and the basketball games will begin with a 6 p.m. tip-off for the women and an 8 p.m. tip-off for the men on Saturday evening.

The approximate boundaries for the all-star games are Highway 81 to the West, Highways 2 and 6 to the North, the Iowa/Nebraska/Missouri border to the East, and the Kansas border to the South. The teams are divided by Highway 77 and will be identified as the East and West teams. Over eighty high schools were invited to make nominations for the squads.

The 31st annual Coaches/Media Golf Classic will be hosted at the Hidden Acres Golf Course on Friday, June 11, starting at 12:30 p.m. All media participants are invited to attend this event free of charge. Please contact Dan Johnson to make your reservation.