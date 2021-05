Lourdes had a pair of individuals and one relay team compete during day two of the NSAA track and field championships on Saturday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Jenna Box posted a non-placing leap of 15’0.5” in the long jump. Beau Lee leaped for 11th out of 25 athletes in the triple jump at 41’4.25”.

And the Knight girls’ team had a relay placement of 12th in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.66.