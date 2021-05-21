Knights, Pioneers compete back-to-back at state

Lourdes and Nebraska City competed in back-to-back sessions on day one of the NSAA State Track and Field Championships at Burke Stadium on Friday, May 21.

Beau Lee had the highlight performance of the morning session as the Knight jumped 20’7.75” in the long jump for eighth place.

Brianna Fulton had two runs in preliminary races on Friday for Lourdes. She was 15th of 24 runners with a 1:01.88 in the 400 meter dash and then came back with a 26.54 time in the 200 meters. She placed ninth in the 200 and missed qualifying for the finals by a razor-thin .02 of a second.

A field event was the highlight of the afternoon session as well with Madi Mitchell of the Nebraska City team taking home a fourth place medal with a shot put effort of 39’2.25”.

Lexi Hoover had two runs in the prelims but did not qualify for the finals in the 200 or 400. She ran 1:03.75 in the 400 and had a mark of 27.06 in the 200. MJ Nelson rounded out the individual performers for the Pioneers with a 22.91 effort in the 200 that put him in 13th out of 22 runners. The top eight advanced to the finals.

Nebraska City’s 4x800 meter relay team posted a non-placing time of 8:48.10.