Walker named to head NCHS football team

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Public Schools is excited to announce Kaleb Walker as the next head football coach.

Walker has taught and coached in the district the past 12 years. He has served as high school English teacher, head track coach, and assistant football coach.

He currently serves and will continue as the middle school dean of students.

Coach Walker is a graduate of Rapid City Central High School (South Dakota) where he participated as a three-sport athlete and went on to play football at the University of South Dakota.

Walker graduated with a degree in English Education from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

Coach Walker is married to Jana Walker and they have three children Quinn (8), Elle (5), and Calvin (3). The Pioneers are excited about the leadership, energy, and passion for students that Coach Walker brings to our Pioneer family.