Pioneer golfers wrap season with districts at Table Creek

The Nebraska City boys’ golf team played host to district tournament action on Monday, May 17, at Table Creek Golf Course.

Nebraska City finished the event with a team score of 347, one shot off the third place pace of Omaha Gross Catholic. By way of finishing third, Gross Catholic secured the final team qualifying position for the state meet. Also qualifying with second place and first place finishes were Elkhorn at 325 and Omaha Skutt Catholic at 321.

Individual scores for Nebraska City were by Harrison Benedict, 42-41, 83; Will Welsh, 42-44, 86; Kaden Johnson, 43-45, 88; Blake Miller, 47-43, 90; and Max Baumert, 51-49, 100.

Nebraska City Coach Scott Kinnison said the performance at districts was a solid one for the Pioneer team.

“I was really pleased with the team's round,” Kinnison said. “We shot our season low and it put us in a position to qualify. All five players shot lower than their season average. Unfortunately, it was a shot short. That's golf. Sometimes you play well and somebody else just plays a little bit better.

“Individually, Harrison Benedict led us with a career low 83,” Kinnison said. “His round was one that we thought he could shoot all year and for him to shoot it at districts was huge.

Will Welsh was next with an 86. Will played a solid round. I know he was frustrated with the end result but again he was better than his season average.

“Kaden Johnson was next with a career low 88. I thought his round really gave us a big boost.

“Next was Blake Miller with a 90. Blake struggled really early in his round but had it rolling in the middle part of the round and I thought his improvement on the back was going to get us into the state tournament. It was one of Blake's playing partner's though that made the hill too steep for us,” said Kinnison.

“The Omaha Gross player he was playing with went from a 52 on the front to a 36 on the back. He finished with a long birdie putt on 18 that was the difference between the two teams.

“Our last score was Max Baumert with a 100. For being a first year player, Max really played well most of his round. He had some struggles on the par 5's, but most of the field did.

“It was nice to see the development of this team as the season went on. Four of the six who played varsity were playing their first season of golf and they all developed as the season went on. The last four tournaments we started to play at a very competitive level,” Kinnison said.

One last note from the Nebraska City golf season. During the recent awards show at NCHS, top award winners were honored for each sport. Since Nebraska City’s boys’ golf season was still on-going, the naming of an outstanding golfer was delayed. With the season now over, Coach Kinnison announced that Will Welsh has received the award.