Peru State College announces sports schedule changes, updates

The Peru State athletic department and its programs, like many others across the country, have had to deal with COVID-19 throughout the year. Most recently, the Bobcat basketball, bowling, and cheer teams have all had to postpone and/or reschedule different events.

The following is a current listing of all updated events for those respective teams, along with the dance team.

Men's Varsity Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Home against Benedictine 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Away against Evangel 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8 – Home against Mount Mercy 3 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Away against Baker 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Away at Park 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Away against Mount Mercy 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 – Home against Missouri Valley 3 p.m.

Women's Varsity Basketball

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Home against Benedictine 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Away against Evangel 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 8 – Home against Central Methodist 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Home against Missouri Valley 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13 – Away at Park 12 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 15 – Home against Mount Mercy 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 – Away against Culver-Stockton 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 22 – Home against Culver-Stockton 5:30 p.m.

Junior Varsity Men's Basketball

Friday, Feb. 5 – Away against Central CC 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7 – Away against Graceland 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 12 – Away against Iowa Western TBD

Junior Varsity Women's Basketball

Thursday, Feb. 4 – Away against Concordia 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5 – Home against Concordia 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 7 – Home against North Platte CC 1 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Home against Union 6:30 p.m.

Competitive Cheer

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Away at Concordia – TBD

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – Away at Concordia Invitational – TBD

Friday, Feb. 12 - Away at Hastings - TBD

Sunday, Feb. 14 – Home (virtual) against Mount Mercy – 7 p.m.

Competitive Dance

Saturday, Feb. 6 – Away at Concordia – TBD

Friday, Feb. 12 – Away at Hastings – TBD

Special Events

There are several special events which will coincide with some of the basketball games.

On Wednesday, Feb. 3, between the games at approximately 7 p.m., Peru State will recognize several individual who earned special honors. The Bobcats will honor women's basketball coach Joan Albury, golfer Taylor Finke (Battle Creek), Isaac Simpson (Papillion), and Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil). Albury, Finke, and Simpson were Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) award winners from this past summer. Constantino, along with Claire (Cudney) Renyer (Sabetha, Kan.), were named as the department's Swenson award winners. Unfortunately, Renyer will not be able to attend.

Also on that same night, Peru State staff will be given recognized by the Peru Association of Student Athletes (PASA). McKinley Cross (Buhler, Kan.), new president of PASA, and Addyson Gyhra (Auburn), chair of the community service committee, are organizing the recognition.

Tickets for all events can be secured through the College's online ticketing program at https://pscbobcats.com/sports/2020/8/14/tickets-tailgate.aspx

Everyone should continue to follow the athletic website at www.pscbobcats.com, the College's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PeruStateCollege, and the athletic twitter at @pscbobcats.com for future updates and/or changes.

Also, the Bobcat baseball team will be playing next weekend and the softball and golf teams will open up later in February and March.