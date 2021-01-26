PSC will offer VolleyCats program on Sunday afternoons for players ages 12 to 18

Nebraska City News-Press

The Peru State volleyball coaching staff recently announced its new “VolleyCats” program, which will begin in February.

Bobcat assistant coach Madison Peters and members of the Peru State team will be hosting two five-week skill sessions beginning Feb. 7 in the Al Wheeler Activity Center.

The first session will be on Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, and March 7.

The second session will begin the following week March 14 and will go through April 18 while skipping Easter Sunday.

The sessions will run one hour each Sunday from 4 to 5 p.m.

The cost per five-week session is $80. If someone cannot attend the entire session, they can drop in on any given week for $20.

VolleyCats is open for any boys and girls with the ages from 12 to 18 who want to sharpen their volleyball skills and/or get some extra reps.

It is open to anyone whether playing club volleyball or not.

Social distancing and face masks will be required.

Individuals will need to supply their own water bottles.

Temperature screens and symptom checks will take place prior to entry into the Al Wheeler Center.

To register, contact Peters at mpeters@peru. edu.