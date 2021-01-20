Peru State College releases 2021 baseball schedule

Nebraska City News-Press

As they open up play this week, Peru State is announcing its 2021 baseball schedule.

The Bobcats' first game of the 2021 season will be Friday, Jan. 22, when they travel to face Friends University in Wichita, Kan. On the first day the 'Cats play a single game and on Saturday, Jan. 23, Peru State has a double header against Friends.

With the November release of the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) and the NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 preseason rankings, Peru State finds themselves out of the six in the conference ratings.

The top six teams predicted to finish first to sixth in the Heart in 2021 are Central Methodist (Mo.); MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.); Clarke (Iowa); William Penn (Iowa); Mount Mercy (Iowa), and Benedictine (Kan.).

The Bobcats were listed as eighth in the coaches' preseason notes.

March 17 is when the first NAIA Baseball Coaches' Top 25 poll will be released, which will be after about six weeks of play.

After a week off, the baseball team will head to Kansas City, Mo., to take on Avila University on Feb. 6 and 7. Both days the teams will play a double header.

The first conference game of the 2021 season will come on the road on March 13 when the team heads down to Atchison, Kan., to take on Benedictine in a double header. The opening pitch is schedule at 1 p.m.

The 'Cats will play in front of the home crowd on March 20 and 21 when Mount Mercy (Iowa) comes to town for a conference divisional match-up. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the second game will follow. It will be a double header each day.

Peru State has a home double header game with an out-of-conference foe Doane University on March 23. The first game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. with the second game to begin approximately two hours later.

The Bobcats will have conference road games sandwiched around a set of non-conference match-ups.

The first home conference match-ups for April will be against Clarke on April 10 and 11. After road contests against non-conference Doane, the Bobcats will be on the road for contests against Missouri Valley and William Penn.

The Bobcats will finish up the 2021 regular with a four straight home games. On May 1 and 2, Graceland (Iowa) will be the opponent in Heart North play, which will finish the regular season.

The Heart post-season tournament will feature the top four teams from each division. The tournament will begin on May 6 for the double-elimination tournament. It will be held at the US Baseball Park in Ozark, Mo.

For the complete schedule, please go to https://pscbobcats.com/sports/baseball/schedule