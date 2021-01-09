Pioneers score tourney win at A-G

Nebraska City News-Press

Any nostalgic feelings for the Eastern Midlands Conference were quashed by a championship on Friday as the Nebraska City Pioneer boys’ wrestling team competed at the Jack Murray Wrestling Invite at Ashland-Greenwood High School.

While teams from the Pioneers’ former conference competed in a dual tournament at Waverly High School, the Nebraska City team piled up 200 team points and claimed first at the 10-team Ashland-Greenwood event.

Columbus Lakeview was second with 158 points. Other schools attending, in order of finish behind Lakeview, were Plattsmouth, Seward, Holdrege, Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Mount Michael Benedictine, Maple Valley (Iowa) and Falls City.

Three Pioneers left the tourney with individual gold medals.

Brexton Roberts, 182, won by pin twice to reach the finals where he beat Damian Smith of Holdrege, also by pin.

Mikah Ruiz, 220, won by pin twice to reach the finals and then took a decision against Raoul Djidjoho of Mount Michael.

Gavin Bailey took a decision and won by pin to reach the finals where he beat Benjamin Yoder of Plattsmouth by pin.

Placing second for the Pioneers were Hayden Schalk, 120; Bayler Poston, 145; Lee Hobbs, 152; and Chance Sjulin, 160.

Johnny Christiansen was third at 106 pounds. Isaac Bruggeman, 120, and Logan Hobbs, 170, placed fourth.

Other wrestlers scoring wins in the tournament for Nebraska City included Gabe Hartman, 113; Chase Landreth, 126; Jesse Rodriguez, 132; and Andres Pro, 138.

CRETE

In other wrestling news from Friday night, the Nebraska City girls’ wrestling team competed at the Crete Invite. Azaria Ruby’s second place finish led the Pioneers. Other wrestlers for Nebraska City were Saharra Hershey, fourth; Mellicha Vasser, fourth; Lexi Southard, fourth; Pacie Lee, fourth; and Audrey Williamson, seventh.

NC Boys 71, Falls City 9

The Nebraska City boys’ wrestling team competed at Falls City on Tuesday. Scoring wins for the Pioneers in the dual were Jonny Christiansen, 106, by pin; Chase Landreth, 113, by pin; Bayler Poston, 145, by tech fall; Chance Sjulin, 160, by pin; Logan Hobbs, 170, by pin; and Brexton Roberts, 182, by pin.