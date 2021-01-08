Knight girls’ basketball sustains success, tops Tigers

Learning and growing allowed for the Lourdes girls’ basketball team to put away Falls City during second half action of a 55-27 decision on the Knights’ home floor Thursday night.

The Knights built a 31-16 lead at half, a similar score to the halftime count of the Lourdes’ contest against Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca at the Freeman Holiday Tournament. The Rockets rallied against Lourdes at the Freeman event and won the game.

Coach Mark Madison said the Knights talked about the Rocket game during halftime on Thursday and emphasized the plan to keep the Tigers from making a comeback push.

“If we lose our momentum, our speed and our energy, it really effects our game,” Coach Madison said. “I was pleased to see that they maintained that tonight.”

In order to make that type of improvement, a team must be willing to put in the work to compete, grow athletically and just get better. Lourdes is answering the bell on those challenges.

“As a coach, you can’t ask for more than I’ve got right now. They’re competing. They’re thirsty.”

Madison said all the players on the team have grown and developed in terms of competitiveness.

Returning to the specifics of the Thursday game, Coach Madison said it was full court pressure that helped Lourdes secure the win over Falls City.

“The pressure caused a lot of anxiety for their girls and never allowed them to get in any kind of flow,” said Coach Madison. “The girls really worked hard on the defense and the press.”

Scoring leaders for Lourdes were Sofia Fulton, 12; Aspen Meyer, 10; Gina McGowen, eight; Brianna Fulton, five; Emma Heng, five; Evie Madison, four; Ella Welsh, four; Ruby Bruggeman, two; Elizabeth Heng, two; Citlali Rodriguez, one; Caroline Gay, one; and Gracie Ragland, one.

Lourdes, 9-2, will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Auburn and then return home for a clash with Lincoln Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 15. At the time of this article, Auburn had a record of 11-0. Lincoln Lutheran was 8-1.

“We’ve got a tough next week,” Coach Madison said. “That will be a good test to see where we are at.”