Knight boys look to continue improvement at HTRS

Improved play.

That’s what the Lourdes boys’ basketball team will be focusing on when the 1-1 Knights travel to take on Humboldt-TRS on Friday night. Action, which follows the girls’ game at approximately 7:30 p.m., can be seen on the live stream by searching HTRS Activities channel on YouTube or by using the following link: tinyurl.com/yyfkqmw4.

Lourdes opened the season with two games in its Booster Club tournament and picked up a decisive victory and had a slim one-point set back against a top rated team.

It wouldn’t seem that the Knights have much to improve.

But to get to where they want to be, Lourdes needs to continue to seek improvement in all areas. Coach Trevor Krenk noted in his preseason remarks that the Knights have the ability to achieve the highest of goals but will need to work toward peaking at postseason time in order for it all to happen.

The Knights opened play on Friday at Elmwood-Murdock and then came home for a battle against Yutan on Saturday.

Since those games, the team has worked on fundamentals, such as skill specific drills and ball handling, to sharpen up for the next test.

Krenk said that the Humboldt-TRS team has a roster with significant talent and will pose a threat to the Knights. This is not a game for Lourdes to take off. The improvement must continue.

What kinds of challenges will Lourdes face Friday? At this early point in the season, it’s hard to say. Krenk said the Humboldt-TRS team can run a 2-3 zone defense or utilize man-to-man. Maybe they’ll do a little of both.

Practice inspired improvement will help the Knights meet any challenge. Coach Krenk said the good mix of experienced upperclassmen on his team create the type of competitive atmosphere in practice that coaches love.

“The competition we have between those guys is really good,” Krenk said.

Lourdes 50, E-M 30

The Lourdes Knights came out strong in the opening game of the season on the road with 16 points, but the production level dipped a bit in the second quarter, as Lourdes had six points and went to the locker room up seven, but believed it could have been up more.

It wasn’t so much adjustment that was needed at half though. Coach Krenk said he talked to the players about the jobs they needed to do and told them to be mindful to play fast, but not too fast. They left the locker room as a regrouped and confident unit.

It showed.

Lourdes came out strong with a 16-5 third quarter that resulted in full control of the game.

Scoring for Lourdes in the win were Blake Miller, 13; Max Baumert, 12; Zach Tesarek, six; Joe Kearney, six; Beau Lee, five; Will Funke, four; Drew Walton, three; and Aidan Daly, one.

Yutan 39, Lourdes 38

A last second shot missed its mark and the Lourdes boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season in a battle against a top five rated team in Yutan.

Yutan led 26-22 at the half and was up by one point with possession of the ball and a minute left to go in the game. Lourdes had two fouls to give and played solid defense until fouling at 40 seconds.

Coming out of a timeout, the Knights were expecting Yutan to play keep away and look to take a foul. Instead, Yutan tried to score and Lourdes got the ball back with 25 seconds.

After a timeout to set up strategy, the Knights worked for a shot that would either give them the win or lead to a foul and at least one free throw make to force overtime.

Coach Krenk said the play was drawn up for Miller to come off a screen and get a scoring opportunity. Krenk gave credit to the Yutan defense for creating pressure without fouling and for leaving the Knights with a tough shot that came up just short.

In looking back at the game, Krenk said Yutan showed great ability with its on-ball defense and that fact negated some of the Knights’ usual explosiveness to the hoop. Lourdes then had to take longer range shots which just weren’t falling enough to give the Knights a win.

Scoring for Lourdes in the loss were Miller, 13; Baumert, 13; Walton, four; Tesarek, three; Lee, three; and Kearney, two.