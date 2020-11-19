Nebraska student-athletes achieve 94 percent graduation success rate

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska student-athletes have posted a 94 percent NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), continuing the Huskers' long tradition of being a national leader in the classroom. The NCAA released its GSR scores on Tuesday, with Nebraska recording its highest all student-athlete rate for the eighth consecutive year. It also marked the third straight year Nebraska has achieved a GSR of 90 percent or higher.

Nebraska's 94 percent GSR rate for all student-athletes ranks among the Big Ten and national leaders. At the conference level, the 94 percent mark is tied for second among 14 Big Ten schools. On the national scale, Nebraska's GSR ranks in a tie for 10th among 65 Power Five Schools, and third among public institutions at the Power Five level.

The Huskers' record high GSR score includes 13 programs that achieved a perfect 100 percent GSR. Those teams included men's basketball, men's golf, men's gymnastics, men's tennis, rifle, women's basketball, women's golf, women's gymnastics, soccer, softball, swimming & diving, women's tennis and volleyball. The women's basketball, women's tennis and volleyball program have achieved a perfect GSR each of the 16 years the rate has been computed by the NCAA.

The Husker football program continues a long tradition of ranking among national academic leaders. The football program achieved an 88 percent GSR, well above the national average of 80 percent among FBS schools. Nebraska's 88 percent GSR in football ranks 10th among public institutions at the Power Five Conference level.

The 94 percent GSR rate is another milestone for a program that has long been a national leader in academic and athletic achievement. Nebraska leads the nation with 340 CoSIDA Academic All-Americans in school history across all sports. Nebraska also leads the nation with 18 NCAA Today's Top 10 Award winners.

Nebraska's current student-athletes are continuing to excel in the classroom. At the end of the 2019-20 spring semester, Husker student-athletes had a 3.331 cumulative grade-point average. That represented the fifth straight year Nebraska student-athletes had better than a 3.200 cumulative GPA and the 10th consecutive year the cumulative GPA was higher than 3.100.

The GSR is an NCAA measurement that, unlike the federally mandated graduation rates, includes transfer data in the calculation. The GSR data released Tuesday is based on four classes of scholarship student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2010 to the fall of 2013.

The GSR allows for a six-year window in which the student-athlete can earn his or her degree. Although the GSR includes student-athletes who transferred to Nebraska, it does not count student-athletes who transferred to another school and were academically eligible at the time of their transfer.