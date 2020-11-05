Peru State football game against Grand View postponed by virus

Nebraska City News-Press

For the sixth time this season, Peru State has had to postpone one of its upcoming football games due to Covid-19.

Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury requested the postponement of the Bobcats' home game with Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division foe Grand View (Iowa) scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in the historic Oak Bowl. The Vikings' athletic director Troy Plummer has agreed to the postponement.

The decision came after additional positive tests were found on the Peru State football team. In addition, after contract tracing, several more players were placed in cautionary quarantine procedures. Postponing games allows student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.

It will be the fourth straight week a Bobcat football game has had to be postponed and/or cancelled.

No make-up date has been determined at this point.

The Bobcats' next game is to be at Graceland in Lamoni, Iowa, on Saturday, November 14, at 1 p.m.

Peru State's next home is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. It will be Senior Day for the Bobcats as the original planned date for the event was to have been against Grand View.