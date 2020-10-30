PSC Bobcats see another football game postponed for virus

Nebraska City News-Press

For the fifth time this season, Peru State has had to postpone and/or cancel its upcoming football game due to Covid-19.

Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury requested the postponement of the Bobcats' home game with Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division foe William Penn (Iowa) for Saturday. The Statesmens' athletic director Nik Rule has agreed to the postponement.

The decision came after additional positive tests were found on the Peru State football team. In addition, after contract tracing, several more players were placed in cautionary quarantine procedures. Postponing games allows student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.

This is the third straight week a Bobcat football game has had to be postponed and/or cancelled.

No make-up date has been determined at this point.

Several of the recent postponements have been rescheduled. Peru State's home contest with Clarke (Iowa), which was postponed from two weeks ago, is now scheduled to be played on Nov. 21 in the historic Oak Bowl. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. Because of the moving of the Clarke game, the Bobcats' Heart cross-divisional game with MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) will now be cancelled and not made up.

The Culver-Stockton (Mo.) game which was to have been played last week has been tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28. However, William Penn and Culver-Stockton officials are looking to play this weekend which would open up Nov. 28 for a potential make-up date for the Peru State-William Penn contest.

The Bobcats' next game is to be a home contest with Grand View on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. It is to be Senior Day for Peru State.