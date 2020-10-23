Peru State game against Culver-Stockton postponed because of virus

Nebraska City News-Press

Peru State's Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) North Division football game at Culver-Stockton (Mo.) for this weekend has been postponed.

The request was made by Peru State officials. The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted according to athletic director Wayne Albury.

Additionally, Culver-Stockton has recently experienced more Covid-19 isolations and quarantines with its football program. The Wildcats have also had to postpone several of their previous contests.

The game has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, in Canton, Mo.

Peru State has now had to postpone four of its football contests due to Covid-19. Its home contest with Clarke, which was postponed from last Saturday, is now scheduled to be played on Nov. 21 in the historic Oak Bowl. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m. Because of the moving of the Clarke game, the Bobcats' Heart cross-divisional game with MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) will now be cancelled and not made up.14

The Bobcats' next game is to be a home contest with William Penn on Halloween at 3 p.m.