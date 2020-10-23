Nebraska City volley set for districts on Tuesday

The Nebraska City volleyball team, 10-19, will compete at the subdistrict tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Norris.

Action begins with No. 1 Norris playing No. 4 Crete at 5:30 p.m.

No. 2 Beatrice will then play No. 3 Nebraska City at 6:30 p.m.

The championship match is 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 at Norris.

The Pioneers recently wrapped up the regular season. Below are line scores of recent matches plus the team’s season stat leaders.

Nebraska City defeated Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19. Stat leaders were as follows: Rachel Russell, six kills and four blocks; Laney Denniston, five kills; Halle Thompson, five kills and six digs; Lexi Hoover, five ace serves, 11 digs and 19 set assists; Katie Schreiter, three ace serves and 13 digs; Madi Mitchell, three blocks; and Casey Smith, six digs.

Nebraska City fell to Wahoo, 25-16 and 25-13. Stat leaders were as follows: Russell, five kills and two blocks; Hoover, three ace serves, five digs and eight set assists; and Schreiter, seven digs.

Nebraska City defeated Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18 and 25-13. Stat leaders were as follows: Thompson, eight kills, two blocks and 10 digs; Russell, six kills; Smith, two ace serves; Denniston, two ace serves; Hoover, six digs, 17 set assists; Asya Andrew six digs; and Schreiter, six digs.

Nebraska City fell to Ralston, 27-25 and 25-18. Stat leaders were as follows: Russell, seven kills; Schreiter, four kills and five digs; Hoover, three ace serves, five digs and 17 set assists; and Thompson, seven digs.

Nebraska City fell to Omaha Roncalli, 25-22 and 25-23. Stat leaders were as follows: Schreiter, five kills; Thompson, four kills and seven digs; Smith, two ace serves; Russell, four blocks; Mitchell, two blocks; Denniston, six digs; and Hoover, 15 set assists.

Nebraska City fell to Blair, 26-24, 25-17 and 25-23. Stat leaders were as follows: Russell, 10 kills and three blocks; Thompson, seven kills, two blocks and eight digs; Mitchell, five kills; Schreiter, three ace serves; Hoover, three ace serves, 16 digs and 25 set assists; and Denniston, seven digs.

Nebraska City fell to Beatrice, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24 and 25-18. Stat leaders were as follows: Mitchell, 10 kills and two blocks; Schreiter, seven kills and 23 digs; Russell, seven kills and two blocks; Hoover, four ace serves, 13 digs and 28 set assists; Thompson, 18 digs and Denniston 15 digs.

Season stat leaders were as follows: Thompson, 163 kills, 23 ace serves; 23 blocks and 167 digs; Schreiter, 162 kills and 59 blocks; Mitchell, 107 kills, 42 blocks and 114 digs; Schreiter, 104 kills, 34 ace serves and 212 digs; Hoover, 54 ace serves, 221 digs and 528 set assists; Smith, 27 ace serves; and Denniston, 25 ace serves and 129 digs.