Knight volleyball set for subdistricts Monday

The Lourdes volleyball team, 14-14, will compete at the subdistrict tourney at Palmyra on Monday, Oct. 26.

Subdistrict action begins with No. 4 Weeping Water clashing with No. 5 Cornerstone Christian at 4:30 p.m.

Lourdes, seeded No. 2, will play No. 3 Brownell-Talbot at 6 p.m. and the host team, No. 1 Palmyra, will play the 4:30 p.m. winner at 7:30 p.m.

A Lourdes win Monday would put the Knights in the subdistrict final at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at Palmyra.

Lourdes completed its 2020 campaign with a pair of wins in triangular action at home on Tuesday. Scores from the Lewiston match had Lourdes winning 25-10 and 25-15. Stat leaders were as follows: Aspen Meyer, seven kills; Gracie Ragland, five kills; Gina McGowen, five kills and two blocks; Jenna Box, four kills; Emma Heng, three ace serves; Ruby Bruggeman, two ace serves and six digs; Jeda Lyons, two ace serves; and Sofia Fulton, five digs and 15 set assists.

Scores from the Pawnee City match had Lourdes winning 20-25, 25-13 and 25-20. Stat leaders were as follows: Meyer, 10 kills, two blocks and six digs; McGowen, eight kills and two blocks; Heng, six kills, four ace serves and nine digs; Bruggeman, two ace serves; Fulton, six digs and 24 set assists; and Ragland, six digs.

Looking at the stat leaders from the season: Meyer had 205 kills, 29 ace serves; 15 blocks and 118 digs; McGowen had 184 kills and 50 blocks; Heng had 66 kills, 45 ace serves; 10 blocks and 151 digs; Ragland had 65 kills, 16 ace serves; 12 blocks, 121 digs; and 110 set assists; Box had 54 kills and 27 blocks; Fulton had 23 kills, 27 ace serves; 105 digs and 371 set assists; Sofia Barrientos had 25 ace serves and 72 digs; and Bruggeman, 21 ace serves and 84 digs.

Lourdes Coach Kylie Hein said the wins last week were a great way to finish up the campaign.

“I was impressed by the improvement in Lewiston’s defense this year which forced us to stay aggressive,” she said. “Pawnee City kept up great enthusiasm throughout the match and their aggressiveness on offense made them a fun team to play. We had a great start early in set one against Pawnee City, but we really struggled serving. We were able to rally back in set two with no serving errors and a quick win which set us up for a third set victory. We are looking forward to some great games next week and hope to continue are season