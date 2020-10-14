Nebraska City, Syracuse golfers compete at state

The Nebraska City and Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca golf programs were represented at the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows golf course in Gering for the Class B competition and at Elks Country Club in Columbus for the Class C competition.

Nebraska City qualified its team for the Class B event after winning the district tournament on the Table Creek Golf Course.

Senior Brynn Bohlen was the top shooter for the Nebraska City side at Monument Shadows. She tied for 15th in the final standings. She shot 92 on the first day and came back with a 99 on day two of the event to finish with a 191. Abigail York, a senior from York High School, also shot 15th with a 191.

Other Nebraska City golfers at state were Ella Welsh, a sophomore, 109 and 97 for a 206; Sydney Blum, a senior, 109 and 100 for a 209; Grace McNeely, a freshman, 116 and 123 for a 239; and Grace Easley, a junior, 130 and 118 for a 248.

The champ and runner up entered play with the home course advantage at Gering. Anna Kelley, a sophomore from Scottsbluff shot 81 on the first day and went lower with a 75 on day two for a state championship score of 156. Madilyne Schlaepfer, senior from Gering, shot an even lower day two. She went 82 and then 74 for a second place 156. She lost a playoff for the gold medal.

Julia Karamzin, a freshman from Elkhorn North shot 77 and 81 for a 158 and third place.

Looking at the team race, Scottsbluff had the best score in the 12-team field with a two-day total of 686. Nebraska City was 10th at 840.

Turning to the Class C action at the Elks Country Club, Shaylee Staack scored a 13th place medal for the meet. The senior shot nine-hole rounds of 45 for a 90 on day one and then backed that up with 43 and 46 for an 89 on day two of the event. Coach Sallie Agena said Staack came in confident and ready to play on day one and said her day two effort was solid and that the Rocket shooter didn’t allow nerves to get the best of her as she maintained a high level of play on the way to that state medal.

Lorelei Bassinger was also at the state tournament for Syracuse, but was not able to compete due to an injury. Coach Agena said Bassinger had suffered the injury pre-tournament. She went out to the state site and got a practice round in, but walking the course on day one proved too painful and the game Rocket golfer was forced to leave the course after playing four holes.

Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central, a senior, shot 77 and 78 for a 155 to win the Class C individual state tournament.

Team wise, the Class C tourney champs came from Broken Bow with a two-day score of 732.