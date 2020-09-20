Fall season tickets on sale for Bobcats sports

Nebraska City News-Press

As we all know, the Covid-19 virus has caused a lot of things to be changed in every aspect of everyone's lives.

That is also the case with Peru State athletics and its game management and ticketing procedures.

This year, Peru State has partnered with HomeTown Ticketing for its pre-game sales of tickets prior to contests. The link for purchasing tickets is https://pscbobcats.com/sports/2020/8/14/tickets-tailgate.aspx

Season tickets are available for pre-sale prior to the opening of sales for individual games. For the immediate and near future, tickets will only be available to home team fans. This was a Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) decision.

The following is the pertinent information for the respective sport season pass information:

Volleyball Season Pass

$50 plus fees per pass

Open for purchase until 9/25/20 at noon

Football Season Pass

$30 plus fees per pass

Open for purchase until 9/30/2020 at noon

WBB/MBB Season Pass

$75 plus fees per pass

Open for purchase until 10/18/20 at noon

Individual game tickets may be purchased at the conclusion of the season pass sales for each respective sport.

The volleyball single-game tickets will be available for sale to home fans on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m.

The football single-game tickets will be available for sale to home fans on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m.

The basketball single-game tickets will be available for sale to home fans on Oct. 19 at 8 a.m.

All following home game tickets will go on sale one week prior to the respective game at 8 a.m.

A full refund will only be given for cancelled contests. For postponed events, the tickets will transfer to the new date.

Seats will be marked with Bobcat heads that say "Sit Here." The seating has been designed for social distancing based of Nebraska's Direct Health Measures and the recommendation to maintain appropriate distancing inside and outside. Masks will be required at all contests and screening will take place prior to entering either the Oak Bowl or the Al Wheeler Activity Center. Families bringing children should make sure the children stay in their seats.

Individual game prices for volleyball and single-game basketball events are: Adult – $6, Senior (65+) - $5, Student (8-17) - $4, and Child (0-7) – no cost.

Individual game prices for football and women's/men's basketball games are: Adult - $8, Senior (65+) - $7, Student (8-17) - $5, and Child (0-7) – no cost.

Tickets will be sold until full capacity is reached in each facility. If tickets are available, they may be purchased at the gate.

It should be noted that no tailgating will be allowed on Peru State campus properties this season for the football games.

For more information, contact Peru State athletic department project coordinator Brenda Lutz at 402-872-2350 or by email at blutz@peru.edu or associate athletic director Ted L Harshbarger at 402-872-2380 or by email at tharshbarger@peru.edu.