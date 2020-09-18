AppleJack Fun Run starts at 7 a.m. tomorrow

The 16th Annual 5K Run/Walk through beautiful Nebraska City on Saturday morning, Sept. 19. The run/walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Steinhart Park, Nebraska City.

Plenty of free parking is available at Nebraska City High School, 141 Steinhart Park Road. The run/walk will also conclude at the park.

Runners may register the morning of the race. Registration will start at 7 a.m. Race-day entry fee is $40.

Restrooms will be available at the start/finish. Showers and changing facilities will be available at The Ambassador Wellness Center.

Organizers from the Alpha Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi encourage participation of everyone from the beginner to experienced road runner as proceeds from this event go back into the Nebraska City community.

A free 1 Mile Kids Fun Run will start at 8:30 am.