Bobcats football home opener now Nov. 21

The home opener for Peru State football against MidAmerica Nazarene scheduled for this coming Saturday night has been postponed until Nov. 21.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," stated Peru State athletic director Wayne Albury. "The conference and teams are adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart Promise."

The decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted. Quarantine results when individuals come in close contact to a positive COVID-19 case, so some players on both teams are completing a 14-day quarantine.

Delaying this game will allow student-athletes to return to the field of play in the safest manner possible by allowing the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning.

The make-up date for the contest is set for Saturday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. in the historic Oak Bowl.

The Bobcats are scheduled to now take the field on Saturday, Sept. 26, when they travel to Baldwin City, Kan., to face Baker University at 1 p.m.

For more information on how Peru State is working through the challenging times, please go to https://www.peru.edu/coronavirus/. More information is available on the Heart Promise on the Heart website at http://www.heartofamericaconference.com.