PSC announces fall fan procedures for football, volleyball

Nebraska City News-Press

In the interest of fan health and safety, Peru State has modified its fan attendance and ticketing procedures for fall sports for the 2020 season.

In the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC), for volleyball, Peru State will have a maximum of 544 available seats. In the Oak Bowl, for football, Peru State will have a maximum of 618 seats available. All tickets will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Ticket counts and procedures will be broken down into five categories:

Student Tickets

Faculty & Staff Tickets

Season Pass Holders

Home Team Fans Only

Complimentary Tickets for Recruits and Guests

All admission and game tickets for volleyball and football will be pre-issued by Peru State athletics staff via HomeTown Ticketing. There will be limited walk-up ticket sales at the AWAC or Oak Bowl and will be dependent on pre-sales. All tickets will include a unique code and may not be duplicated. Tickets will be verified electronically at the facility's point of entry by Peru State game management staff. Any tickets issued to a game that is postponed to a later make-up date will be honored on the new contest date.

Other Helpful Information for Bobcat fans

Peru State will abide by the Southeast Department Health District, State of Nebraska, and the Heart of America Athletic Conference guidelines and requirements as it relates to COVID-19, including mandatory face coverings for all attendees in both the Al Wheeler Activity Center and the Oak Bowl.

All attendees will be screened for COVID-19 at the entry gates and will be stamped upon passing the screening. The screening will include a temperature check and a review of the symptoms. If you do not feel well or have any symptoms prior to the games, DO NOT COME!

For the 2020 fall season, Peru State will not have any tailgating.

Fans will be asked to abide by all facility signage and instructions, including no tailgating policies, social distancing seating, face coverings and any other instructions from game management.

Fans must sit in the seat assigned on their tickets and fans assume all risks of attending Peru State athletic events.

For football fans, entrances will be either via the south entrance through the Parking Lot F entrance which is handicap accessible or via the main gate.

Restrooms in both facilities will be monitored, cleaned, and disinfected regularly. Entry and exit doors to restrooms at the Oak Bowl will be marked.

All lobbies and/or concourses will be monitored to ensure appropriate social distancing.

There will be no spectator and/or student-athlete meetings prior to and/or following the contests. All will be asked to leave the premises as quickly and safely as possible.

Ticket Pricing

The ticket pricing for the fall football games are as follows:

Adult - $8

Senior (65 or older) - $7

Student (12 to 18) - $5

Children under 12 – Free

Peru State students and staff – Free

The ticket pricing for the fall volleyball games are as follows:

Adult - $6

Senior (65 or older) - $5

Student (12 to 18) - $4

Children under 12 – Free

Peru State students and staff – Free

To Purchase Tickets

Visit https://bit.ly/3jzh5xR

Choose the game you want to attend and click "Get Tickets"

Next, select how many tickets you need from the appropriate category and click "Checkout"

You will need to enter some information (name, email address, etc.), and then pay online

An email with your tickets will be sent to you instantaneously

When you arrive at the game, we can scan a printed ticket or your QR code (on your ticket) using your smart phone

Gates Open

For Bobcat volleyball, the gates will open no more than 30 minutes before the match is to begin.

For Bobcat football, the gates will open no more than 60 minutes before the game is to begin.

Programs

Peru State will only be printing programs for special occasions. There will be a link available or a QR code to scan which will take spectators to rosters or to a program. This will be available via mobile devices or through an IPad or lap tops.

Concessions

Peru State's full concession menu will be available at the concession stands.

Social distancing, including "Stand Here" decals, will designate where to stand in line.

Concession workers will be required to wear gloves and face coverings.

At the Oak Bowl, there will be one line to order and pay, and then a separate line for pick-up.

Event Management Protocols

All student-athletes, coaches, and essential event management personnel will be screened before entering facilities and are required to wear a face covering.

Media Inquiries

All local/home media will have to request access in advance to an event via the associate athletic director and will be subject to the same screening as fans and event management personnel.

No visiting radio will be permitted until further notice.

No visiting photographers will be permitted until further notice.

Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Guidelines

All of the teams in the Heart have guidelines and no school is allowing visiting fans at least through the end of September. To find information on any particular Heart institution, go to http://www.heartofamericaconference.com/heart-matrix?skipMobile=1

Disclaimers

All ticketing and spectator procedures are subject to change and could be changed and/or lifted with guidance from the Southeast District Health Department.

All changes to Peru State's ticketing and spectator policy for the 2020 fall season will be communicated online at www.pscbobcats.com, on Twitter (@pscbobcats), and on Peru State's Facebook page.

Refunds will only be allowed if Peru State changes a contest and someone cannot attend or if an event gets cancelled.

For questions or concerns, please call Peru State associate athletic director Ted L Harshbarger at 402-872-2380 or email him at tharshbarger@peru.edu or project coordinator at 402-872-2350 or email her at blutz@peru.edu.