Nebraska City drops home volleyball match to Seward

Halle Thompson’s statistical performance highlighted a set back for the Nebraska City volleyball team in a home match against Seward on Thursday night.

Thompson had 11 kills, but also chipped in with three ace serves, three blocks and nine digs.

Scores from the match favored Seward, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-16.

Rachel Russell had seven kills, while Madi Mitchell had five kills and two blocks. Laney Denniston had four kills.

Katie Schreiter had two blocks and 11 digs.

And Lexi Hoover had 19 set assists to go along with three ace serves.

Nebraska City Coach Adam Kuntz gave credit to Seward for its solid play but also noted that the Pioneer squad made a good account of itself.

“I think our kids are improving and doing the right things,” said Kuntz. “We played a well coached team with some great players.

“We have four opportunities next week to continue to improve our on court play. I am really excited about the way we are practicing and preparing, definitely showing some growth,” Kuntz said.