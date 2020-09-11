Freeman match extends grind of competition for LCC

The grind of competition has been intense for the Lourdes volleyball team, which competed in a tournament last weekend before playing on the road at Humboldt-TRS Tuesday and then hosting Freeman for what turned out to be a five-set slugfest.

Lourdes, 3-7, is scheduled to play at the Archbishop Bergan Tournament on Saturday.

Weeping Water was the tournament site for Lourdes on Saturday, Sept. 5, with the team beating East Butler and falling in matches against Humboldt-TRS, Falls City Sacred Heart and Yutan.

Lourdes dropped the Tuesday rematch with Humboldt-TRS and then clashed with Freeman on parent’s night.

Scores from the Yutan match had the Knights falling 17-25, 25-21 and 25-20. Aspen Meyer had 15 kills to lead the Knight offensive. The Knights racked up a total of nine ace serves with four players having two each in Ruby Bruggeman, Emma Heng, Meyer and Sofia Barrientos. Gina McGowen had two blocks as did Jenna Box and Meyer. Heng had 10 digs while Barrientos had seven and Meyer had six. Gracie Ragland had 23 set assists.

Lourdes fell to Humboldt-TRS and Falls City Sacred Heart by scores of two sets to none at Weeping Water, but found a way past East Bulter. Scores from the East Butler match were 22-25, 25-8 and 25-17.

Stat leaders from the Falls City Sacred Heart match included a six kill and eight dig performance by Meyer. Heng had five kills while Sofia Fulton had three ace serves and five digs. Sofia Barrientos had five digs.

Tuesday’s scores from the Humboldt-TRS match were 25-12, 25-21 and 26-24. Meyer had 11 kills and two ace serves. Heng had seven digs. Ragland had eight digs. And Sofia Fulton had 13 set assists.

Scores from the Thursday match against Freeman had the Falcons winning 13-25, 25-20, 25-22, 21-25 and 17-15.

“It’s been a tough week of competition for us and last night’s five set loss against Freeman was no different,” said Knight Coach Kylie Hein. “We’ve played some great competition and are so grateful for the opportunities to improve ourselves.

“While the scoreboard may not have ended in our favor each match, we are making huge gains as a team in terms of resilience and unity,” Hein said. “I am very proud of this team for how they played last night and how they continuously adapt to new positions and expectations as they are placed upon them.

“As we prepare to go to Archbishop Bergan this Saturday we are really going to focus in on taking care of the ball on our side of the net to minimize unforced errors and hone in our serving game,” said Coach Hein.

NOTE: Some stats were not available at the time of this report.