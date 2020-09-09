PSC volleyball postponed for two weeks

Nebraska City News-Press

The Bobcat volleyball team was ready to play this weekend but will now be off for a couple of weeks.

Peru State was to have opened Saturday in a triangular with Northwestern (Iowa) and Dordt in Sioux Center, Iowa. The decision comes after contract tracing and cautionary procedures were enacted. There will be no make-up of these contests.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety for our student-athletes," stated the College's Athletic Director, Wayne Albury. "The team is adhering to the outlined guidelines in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) Promise."

In addition, the Bobcats were to have hosted Heart opponent Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on Labor Day and then to have had their annual Bobcat Fall Classic on Sept. 11 and 12. A make-up date with Culver-Stockton has not been set with the Fall Classic being cancelled.

The 'Cats should be back in action on Friday, Sept. 18, when they face Mount Mercy in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 7 p.m. in Heart competition.

Peru State is following the advice of health professionals to best protect the health and safety of students, faculty and staff. Efforts to slow the virus include ongoing testing of the campus population, face coverings and social distancing.

A COVID-19 dashboard is hosted at www.peru.edu/coronavirus. Additional information about the College's response to COVID-19 is available there and in the Fight COVID-19 booklet.