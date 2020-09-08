Nathaniel Hatch to run cross country for PSC Bobcats

Nebraska City News-Press

Peru State men's cross country coach James Cole recently announced the signing of Nathaniel Hatch of Nebraska City.

Hatch's guardians are Brian and Kelly Bequette. Ms. Bequette is a former Bobcat softball player.

The recent graduate of Nebraska City, Hatch will be running cross country for the first time. He participated in football, wrestling, and soccer for the Pioneers.

Cole stated this about Hatch's signing, "Both the family and Nathaniel are very excited and grateful for the opportunity for him to compete at Peru State College. Having participated in a variety of strength based, contact sports in high school; like, football, wrestling, and soccer, cross country will be a bit out of Nathaniel's comfort zone, but he is definitely a great candidate for it. His athletic build and lean strength should make his transition to this cardio based, endurance sport smooth. I'm confident that Nathaniel will be a great asset to our cross country team. I'm very thankful he has chosen to sign with us and excited to work with him."

Hatch is undecided on his studies at Peru State.

The cross country team has been practicing for several weeks. They were to have opened their season this past Saturday; however, the Maple Leaf Invite was postponed due to complications with Covid-19 virus.

The Bobcats will now open this coming Friday night in the Coyote Invitational hosted by Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kan.