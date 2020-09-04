Pioneer CC teams post personal bests at D.C. West

Personal best performances were the order of the day for the Nebraska City cross country teams at the Douglas County West Invite on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Pioneer varsity girls’ team placed third and the boys’ team placed fourth at the meet. Both the girls’ and boys’ had a fifth place individual medal. Douglas County West’s teams placed first in the team race for both girls’ and boys’ action.

In junior varsity action, Nebraska City won the girls’ side and placed second on the boys’ side. The middle school girls’ team placed second as well.

“It was a great day overall with most having personal best times for the young season and nearly everyone getting their goal for the day,” said Coach Ron Schaulis. “I was very happy with the effort and results today.”

Turning to the individual results, Chloe Schaulis led the Pioneer varsity girls’ team with a fifth place medal in a time of 22:12, reducing her time by over a minute from last week.

Malayna Madsen won a 15th place medal with a time of 23:47 in her best race in the young season. Brianna Fulton ran a time of 23:56 for a 16th place finish. Lilly Frields ran 24:35 and placed 18th. Bayley Allgood ran 26:03 and Elizabeth Luther ran 26:22.

Sabir Musa led the Pioneer boys’ varsity with a fifth place medal in a time of 18:06, an effort that represented vast improvement from last week. This was only Musa’s second career race.

Hayden Beccard ran 18th place in 19:17. Alex Rico ran 19:53. Mason Houghton ran 19:57. Christian Tietz ran 20:42. And Jeremy Polanco ran 20:42.

Individual leaders for the champion Pioneer junior varsity girls’ team included Vivian Gay, second place in 27;18, her best race of the season. Katherine Luther ran third in 27:32. Karlie Olsen ran 5th in 27:46. Caroline Gay was 8th in 29:35. And Aspen Thurman ran 9th in 30:17.

Jesse Rodriguez was the individual boys’ JV champion in a time 20:16. Other Pioneer boys’ JV placements were Colton Clark, sixth place medal in a time of 21:15, and Eli Davis, 11th place medal in 21:51. Ethan Graves ran 23:32. Lucas Nielson ran 23:37. And Marcus Bartman ran 25:54.

Pioneer middle school girls’ times and places were as follows, Joslyn Crispin, fourth in 11;20, Clarissa Moyer, sixth in 11:42, Stella Young, 12:27; and Lilly Graham, 14:16.

Eddy Pro ran 11:37 for the middle school boys. Also running was Alejandro Martinez, 13:31.

Nebraska City will return to action on Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Clarinda High School. Start time for races is 4:30 p.m.