Pioneer tennis posts highlights in home set back to Bellevue W.

Nebraska City opened its boys’ tennis season with a loss, but was still able to put together some highlights against the top 10 and Class A Bellevue West Thunderbirds.

Anthony Robinson led 5-4 in the No. 6 singles match before the heat and the forehand of his opponent got the best of him in an 8-6 loss.

The Bellevue West coach commented on how well Anthony tracked down every ball hit, and said Anthony is going to be a good player when he gets more experience.

The other highlight of the night was the at No. 1 doubles, a match featuring Clay Stovall and Caleb Poggemeyer.

The Pioneer team also led in the match, 5-4, with the chance to go up two games when a hard forehand landed on the sideline, just outside Poggemeyer’s reach. With that turn in the match the Thunderbirds began a come back and won 8-6.

Others suiting up for the Pioneers included Connor Causgrove, Eli McNeely, Nick Brown, Braydon Thornton and Landon Clark.

Next up for the Pioneers is a home dual Thursday at 4 p.m. against Beatrice and then they head to the Lincoln Christian Invite on Friday.