Pioneer cross country opens season with meet at Auburn

The Nebraska City cross country teams opened the 2020 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Auburn Country Club with the Pioneer girls’ team taking runner up honors and the boys’ team finishing in fourth place.

Nebraska City finished with 51 team points for the girls’ race behind meet champion Douglas County West.

Chloe Schaulis led the girls’ team with a fourth place run in a time of 23:11. The field of runners included a state champion, state medalists and state qualifiers.

Lilly Frields ran a personal best of 26:01 and was 17th. Brianna Fulton ran 26:24 and placed 18th. Bayley Allgood ran a time of 27:39. Malayna Madsen ran to a time of 29:17 in her first varsity race. Elizabeth Luther finished with a time of 29:26.

Coach Ron Schaulis said Pioneer depth was the key to the runner-up team finish.

Schaulis said the conditions at the race were a factor with the high temps and humidity. He said the runs represented a great overall performances by the Pioneer girls’ team.

Leading the Pioneer boys’ team was Sabir Musa, who ran 19:17 and finished in seventh place in his first varsity competition. Hayden Beccard medaled with a 14th place finish and a time of 20:21. Alex Rico ran a time of 21:00. Mason Houghton ran 22:05, and Christian Tietz ran 23:00.

JV girls: Karlie Olsen, 2nd place in a time of 30:18, Vivian Gay 4th in 30:38, Katherine Luther 5th in 31:07, Caroline Gay 8th in 33:;28, and Aspen Thurman 36:23. The JV girls’ team tied for first as a team.

JV boys: Jeremy Polanco, ran to a first place finish and a time of 21:16. Colton Clark earned a fourth place medal with a time of 23:10. Lucas Nielsen ran 26:06 and Marcus Bartman ran 26:24.

Middle school girls: Joslyn Crispin medaled with a 10th place finish in a time 15:01 (1.5 miles); Clarissa Moyer, 16:54, and Stella Young, 16:57.

Middle school boys: Eddy Pro, 15:58; Cruz Hinojoso, 21:50; Alejandro Martinez, 22;02.

“It was a great overall effort today by the entire team,” said Coach Schaulis. “The boys are still learning how to race. We had some great starts or finishes, but need to run a complete race in all phases.”