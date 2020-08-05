Peru State hosts volleyballs skills camps

Nebraska City News-Press

Aspiring volleyball players from around the region were in the Al Wheeler Activity Center (AWAC) on Peru State's campus during the last week of July. The future spikers, setters, and liberos participated in a number of different skill camps under the direction of Bobcat head coach Laurie Felderman.

The morning sessions on Monday and Tuesday were held for girls in grades 1-4 while the afternoon sessions were attended by girls in grades 5-8. Monday's camp focused on passing skills while Tuesday's camp included techniques on setting and attacking.

Participating in the morning sessions were: Rulo – Addy Kopf; Falls City – Ava Bletscher, Aven Kearney, Brynna Glathar, Ceejay Tisdel, Isabel Janky, Josie Bletscher, Kemper Sipple and Kinley Lectenberg; Tarkio, Mo. – Caroline Powell; Tecumseh – Eliot Sharples; Humboldt – Elise DeJonge and Halle DeJonge; Auburn – Ella Ackley, Lilly Ackley, Lucy Christiansen and Olive Christiansen; Rock Port, Mo. – Ali Ellis and Kamryn Lair; Johnson – Addison Volker, Leighton Edwards and Marleigh Behrends; Peru – Peri Sayer and Quinlee Sayer; Nebraska City – Quinn O'Donnell and Nina Fulton; Verdon – Alaina Jackson; and Shubert – Tannar Maddox.

Those taking part in the afternoon sessions on Monday and Tuesday were: Falls City – Addison Keller, Adisen Fischer, Brock Caudle, Delaney Godemann, Jentry Lechtenberg, Jocelyn Olberding, Sadie Tisdel and Kaitlyn Kirkendall; Tabor, Iowa – Adelynn Billingsley, Ava Forney, Brookelynn Billingsley, Carlie Nuckolls and Isabella Heard; Syracuse – Aselen Farley and Jayden Meyer; Johnson – Charlotte Metschke, Daley Pelican, Carrie Johnson and Vivian Gerdes; Auburn – Anna Schlange, Emily Bohling and Layna Gerdes; Brock – Gretchen Anthony, Hana Miller and Ruby Gravatt; Nebraska City – Katelynn Moser and Ema Bando; Mound City, Mo. – Addison Foote, Miranda Rieger, Toby Rieger, Kaysten Livengood and Madison Livengood; Cook – Payton Brandt; Shubert – Taytum Maddox; Plattsmouth – Brooklyn Walton; Verdon – Ashlyn Jackson; Fairfax, Mo. – Elsey Rogers; Gretna – Hannah Johnson and Kaitlyn Johnson; Burr – Harley Lubben; Hiawatha, Kan. – Katelynn Shaffer; Carson, Iowa – Adrian Bartles; Tarkio, Mo. – Beth Clark, Emily Gebhards and Jillian Hannah; and Rock Port, Mo. – Kinley Lair.

High school participants on Wednesday worked on developing all of their skills. Those taking part included: Greenleaf, Kan. – Ali Boykin, Briahna Boykin and Camryn Boykin; Falls City – Ashleigh Kirkendall, Chase Nolte, Eryn Snethen and Makinley Scholl; Klamath Falls, Ore. – Bridget Fenner; Tabor, Iowa – Ella Owen, Emily Kesterson, Isabel Weldon, Lilly Barbour, Mylie Hughes, Teagan Ewalt and Emily Madison; Sidney, Iowa – Kenna Howard and Emma Malcom; Plattsmouth – Kennedy Miller and Rylee Hellbusch; Fairfax, Mo. – Kierra McDonald; Thurman, Iowa – Macy Mitchell; Randolph, Iowa – Malea Moore; Mound City, Mo. – Sumaya Rieger; Auburn – Olivia Nichols; and Sterling – Grace VanEngen and Ruby Hindera.

Bobcat assistant coach Madison Peters, graduate assistant Jhessica Martins, and current junior player Hannah Burianek (Lincoln), Arianna Waschowski (Bellevue) and Jaddy Duarte (Brasilia, Brazil) helped Felderman with the instruction for the camp.

Coach Felderman was pleased with the camps and how they have grown the past couple of years.

Peru State will begin its 2020 schedule a little delayed than in the past due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bobcats will open play in the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament hosted by Bellevue University on Saturday, Sept. 5.