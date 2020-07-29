Nebraska CIty 18s place third at league tourney

After opening the Southeast Nebraska Softball League Tournament with two wins, the Nebraska City 18s bounced back from a loss and looked destined for a bid to the championship round of the tournament during action at the Syracuse ball complex.

A close call went the way of Falls City, however, and the Travelers topped Nebraska City in an extra inning to advance to the championship round.

Nebraska City entered the last inning down 2-1, but tied the game with a Mellicha Vasser RBI hit and appeared to have the game won on a ground ball.

The third out was called at first base however, when an umpire ruled that Falls City’s first baseman had kept her foot on the bag while receiving the ball. It had appeared that the Falls City first baseman had pulled her foot off the bag before receiving the ball, meaning a runner who scored on the play would have delivered the game-winning difference for Nebraska City.

Falls City scored in an extra inning and kept Nebraska City from rallying back, thus securing the win.

Going back to the start of the tournament, Nebraska City got off to a quick start against Otoe County rival Syracuse with three runs on three hits and two productive outs in the first frame.

Pacie Lee hit a single in the lead off spot and Emily Breazile followed that with a bunt single. Sydni Tellez drilled an RBI single. Both Kendyl Schmitz and Sydnee Nickels posted RBIs on ground outs.

After a quiet bottom of the first inning for the Syracuse offense, Nebraska City posted its fourth run of the game. Madi Hoyle posted a lead off hit and came in to score on an RBI hit by Vasser.

Four more Nebraska City runners crossed home plate in the third inning.

A Tellez single was followed by a walk to Schmitz and an RBI double by Nickels. After a walk, issued to Brittain Smart, and a strikeout, Hoyle came through with a two RBI double.

A Nebraska City baserunner also scored in the inning on a ball that got past the Syracuse catcher.

The Nebraska City run total reached 11 runs after the top of the fourth frame. Lee drilled a triple to open the action and Breazile came through with an RBI double. Tellez hit a single and, after a strikeout, Nickels came through with an RBI ground out. Nebraska City also got a run on a ball that got past the Syracuse catcher.

The score stood at 11-4 after the top of the fourth.

The bottom of the fourth was the last inning at bat for Syracuse with the time limit expiring during the course of that frame.

Syracuse posted an RBI single and a two RBI double and also scored two runs on past balls, but Nebraska City stopped the rally and secured an 11-9 win.

After the victory, Nebraska City advanced to the next round and topped Weeping Water, 8-0.

Ashland kept Nebraska City from advancing to the championship round.

The tournament would then come to an end for Nebraska City after the close set back to Falls City.

Nebraska City finished the tourney in third place with Ashland and Falls City playing for the tourney title.