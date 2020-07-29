Nebraska City Juniors-Seniors top Crete

Below are linescores from recent Nebraska City Juniors and Seniors American Legion baseball games.

Beatrice 6, Seniors 0

Nebraska City left 11 runners stranded on base in a shut out loss.

Offensive leaders for the Seniors were Quintin Holman, two singles; Jaren Johansen, two singles; Jordan Williams, double; Brayden Betts, single; and Max Chaney, single.

Williams pitched five innings, struck out 12, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits.

Jacob Shannon worked two frames of relief, struck out three, walked three and allowed four runs, one earned, on one hit.

Seniors 19, Crete 5

Nebraska City racked up 15 hits and a number of players posted significant offensive stats in the victory.

Quintin Holman was 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, four runs scored and four RBI.

Brayden Betts was 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI.

Jordan Williams was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI.

Clay Stovall was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBI.

Jaren Johansen had a double and scored twice. Zack Tesarek hit a double, scored once and drove in two runs.

Max Chaney had a single and an RBI. Cameron Elshire had a single and scored three times.

Stovall pitched five frames, struck out five, walked two and allowed one unearned run on two hits.

Johansen pitched an inning of relief.

Blair 8, Seniors 0

Nebraska City was limited to just two hits in the shut out loss.

Quintin Holman and Colton Snyder both had singles.

Holman pitched five frames, struck out five, walked four and allowed seven runs, four earned, on eight hits. Brayden Betts finished the game in relief.

Counting the above results, the Seniors record moved to 13-12.

Beatrice 15, Juniors 0

Brexton Roberts and Kyler Arthur had the only hits for Nebraska City in the loss. Cameron Elshire, Colton Snyder, Miles Draus and Arthur all pitched.

Juniors 5, Crete 3

Brexton Roberts and Colby Hoback each went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and a run driven in as Nebraska City topped Crete.

Hayden Coyle pitched 6.1 frames, struck out nine, walked one and allowed two unearned runs on four hits.

Cameron Elshire pitched two thirds of an inning of relief and struck out both batters he faced.

Plattsmouth 5, Juniors 4

A walk off hit determined the final outcome in this close contest.

Zack Tesarek, Miles Draus and Hayden Coyle all recorded two hits for Nebraska City. Tesarek scored three times and Draus had an RBI.

Colton Snyder hit a double and drove in a run. Colby Hoback had a single and an RBI and Cameron Elshire had a single and a run scored.

Tesarek pitched 6.2 frames, struck out seven, walked two and allowed five runs, three earned on nine hits.

Waverly 9, Juniors 1

Nebraska City had three hits in the loss.

Hayden Coyle had a single and scored a run; Cameron Elshire had a single and Colby Hoback had a single and drive in a run.

Coyle pitched 4.2 frames, struck out four, walked three and allowed nine runs, one earned, on eight hits.

Counting the above results, the Juniors record moved to 4-15.