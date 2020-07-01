Nebraska City Seniors Legion baseball record moves to 4-6

Following Saturday action, the Nebraska City Seniors American Legion baseball team’s record stood at 4-6. Below are box scores from recent games.

Seniors 5, Concordia 4

Nebraska City posted two runs in the first and second innings and then posted the game-deciding run in the seventh.

NC finished with five runs on eight hits and had two errors. Concordia had four runs on five hits with two errors.

Jaren Johansen and Cael Kreifel each had two singles. Players with a single were Jordan Williams, Quintin Holman, Clay Stovall and Eli Southard.

Stovall pitched five innings, struck out six, walked three and allowed four runs, one earned, on five hits. Brayden Betts struck out three and allowed no runs, walks or hits in two frames.

Waverly 2, NC 1

The Waverly team posted two second inning runs on four hits and made that hold up for a slim margin of victory.

Brayden Betts and Cael Kreifel had the only hits for NC.

Quintin Holman pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and, aside from one bad inning, allowed just three hits.

He walked one.

Both Waverly runs were earned.

Hickman 10, NC 2

Zack Tesarek had a double and s single for the Nebraska City offense in the loss. Jaren Johansen, Max Chaney, Clay Stovall and Quintin Holman all had a single each. Brayden Betts struck out five in two innings on the mound. Tesarek also pitched and struck out two in 2.1 innings.

NC 8, Crete 0

Nebraska City scored four runs in the third inning and finished with eight runs on 12 hits without an error.

Quintin Holman had three hits including a double. Clay Stovall had a double. Jordan Williams, Cael Kreifel and Max Chaney had two singles each.

Zach Tesarek and Jacob Shannon had a single each.

Williams struck out seven and allowed a walk and Jacob Shannon added to that dominant pitching mound performance with eight strikeouts and no walks. Crete had just three hits.

NC 11, Lincoln Northstar 2

Nebraska City finished with 11 runs on eight hits and had no errors. Five Nebraska City runners crossed home plate in the third and four more crossed the plate in the sixth to account for most of the scoring.

Brayden Betts and Cael Kreifel each had two singles. Jordan Williams, Quintin Holman, Zack Tesarek and Jaren Johansen had singles.

Williams pitched the complete game win. He struck out six, walked three and allowed two runs, one earned on six hits.

Papio South 14, NC 3

Hitting for Nebraska City in the loss were Brayden Betts and Clay Stovall, double and single each; and Jaren Johansen and Eli Southard, singles. Jacob Shannon struck out three in three innings of pitching mound work and Max Chaney pitched one inning and struck out one.

Lincoln Southeast 12, NC 0

Cael Kreifel had a double and Colton Snyder hit a single in the loss.

Eli Southard, Zack Tesarek and Kreifel all pitched.