Courteous Comments with Kirt Manion

Nebraska football has been, and continues to be, tough to think about or talk about, let alone get excited about.

Husker fans continue to try.

At the start of the 2021 season, my expectations were very low and so was my excitement level.

A review of the roster convinced me that we had some talented players at the line of scrimmage, but my assessment of the season seemed pretty grim with a predicted record of 4-8. We finished worse (3-9) with the difference being Purdue. I thought we would beat them. We didn’t.

I did predict back in the preseason that Scott Frost would be fired at the end of the season, but surprisingly, he stayed on board.

And I am not completely against that. Nebraska needs to try to fix something instead of trying to change something all the time. Firing the coach is not always the answer.

Still, hard to get excited about 2022.

Out of the position coach switch ups, Mickey Joseph is the only one that excites. He was a recruiting and development force for the LSU Tigers in their run to a championship with QB Joe Burrow.

The new offensive coordinator doesn’t seem to match our needed style of being physical and running the ball. The new offensive line coach was part of a not-that-great offensive line with the Chicago Bears. And then there’s the need for a special teams coach, or will it be running back coach? It wasn’t decided as I sit and write this column on Sunday, Dec. 12. And even when it is, so what? New coach or not, we’ve been bad at special teams for four years. I will believe in improvement when I see it.

The early recruiting wrapped as of Wednesday, but freshmen are not likely to fix us. Then there’s the transfer portal. Are we really excited about that? Adrian Martinez left us for what he hopes to be a better opportunity. And teams might look at Adrian, or 2AM as the fans like to call him, and see a bad side to go with the good side. It is rare to find someone transfering from the current school and not see a bad side as well as a good side. There has to be a reason they’re leaving, right?

Excited about more wins due to a lighter 2022 schedule?

Nebraska was 1-5 in the Western Division of the Big 10. And those teams are going to try to improve in the offseason. Yes, there are new faces on our schedule and tough teams from the Eastern Division fall off the schedule, but we still play those West Division teams. If we go 1-5 again in 2022, we’ll need five wins in the other six games, which would mean a win at home against Oklahoma, or a win on the road at Michigan, to avoid missing a fifth bowl season under Frost and sixth straight. Yuck.

Sobering doesn’t even describe such a reality.

Women are Better

Thank goodness for Nebraska volleyball and women’s basketball. As bad as the football season was, folks were hoping for a lift from the men’s basketball team. And it hasn’t happened. On Saturday, the Husker volleyball team topped No. 2 Texas on its home court to reach the Final Four. The Longhorns had what seemed to be a more experienced team than Nebraska and enjoyed an intimidating home crowd in their corner. Nebraska simply doesn’t know how to be intimidated. Congrats as always to Coach John Cook and his volleyball team. It seemed that as the match played out, folks were waiting for Texas to “come alive” and Nebraska simply refused to let them.

Defense isn’t what excites, at least most of the time, and yet Nebraska made defense exciting. Texas had to be wondering what it would take to get a clean termination of a point at times. The Huskers were amazing. Fun stuff for sure.

Meanwhile, the Husker women’s basketball team is roaring out of the gate. There’s lots of season left and things won’t really get going until after the holidays, but you have to like what you’ve seen so far.

Brock Pirates

Looking through old papers and wondering about the schools from years ago and what their mascots were back in those days. These are the teams we think we know: Brock Pirates, Unadilla Cardinals, Talmage Bulldogs, Dunbar Wolves and Peru Bobkittens. I covered the Nemaha Valley Cardinals at Cook. I think Johnson has always been the Eagles and just continued with that as Johnson-Brock. What about Otoe, Avoca, Douglas, Union and Nehawka? Anybody out there know?

Ideas for Yesteryears?

We would love ideas for Yesteryears for the News-Press or Syracuse papers. The Morton James Public Library has an digital archive with all of the past issues, so we would like to print some old news. And if anybody has old photos, please share. The photos don’t reproduce well and the books are not always available to take pictures of old photos. If you have ideas or content, call me at 402-209-8025 or email me at kmanion@cherryroad.com.