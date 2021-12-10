Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

Manna, Oil, and Gas Prices

Nehemiah 9:20-21 “You gave your good Spirit to instruct them. You did not withhold your manna from their mouths, and you gave them water for their thirst. For forty years you sustained them in the desert; they lacked nothing, their clothes did not wear out nor did their feet become swollen.”

“Four bucks a gallon!” I wince.

“And my God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus.” My wife replies, quoting Philippians 4:19.

My flesh was putting out an invitation to a pity-party, but my wife didn’t take the bait. And no matter how cynical or bitter I want to blame or criticize the government, economy, or oil companies, one attribute stays firm. And that is that God is God, and he’s an ever-present help in trouble (Psalm 46).

But I can disarm my own strength in God by the way I speak, nurturing toxic attitudes, and focusing on fears fueled by paranoia.

In 2 Kings 4 we read the story of a widow who is about to lose her sons to slavery because of a creditor. Elisha the prophet says, “How can I help?”

What happens next is absolutely fantastic. He asks her what she has in her house, and she replies, “"Your servant has nothing there at all," she said, "except a little oil."

Elisha then tells her to ask all of her neighbors for empty jars. And the miracle that follows next is that what little oil she surrenders to the LORD is multiplied, and fills every single empty jar to overflowing.

If God can supply food, water, and clothing to over half a million people in a desert for forty years, and provide enough money to a broke widow to not only redeem her boys out of slavery, but give them enough to live well; He can still supply us now. God has not changed, and will not be mocked.