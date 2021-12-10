Davis’ Dispatches with Julie Davis

Nebraska City News-Press

The USS Oklahoma project

Ninety-two point three percent. That’s a pretty good average, right?

That’s the percentage of sailors and marines who were able to be identified in a recently completed program from the Department of Defense aimed at putting names together with remains recovered from the USS Oklahoma during World War II.

A Nebraska City native, Denis Hiskett, was onboard the Oklahoma when it was torpedoed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He was one of those who was identified, and his remains were returned to relatives in California. He was laid to rest on Dec. 11.

Employees with the Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) have spent six years matching DNA from remains with DNA from living relatives in order to name as many of the missing as they could.

The remains collected immediately after the attack and those collected before the Oklahoma was sent to scrap in 1946 represented 429 servicemen lost in the attack. Thirty-five were able to be identified and returned to their families, but 394 men remained “missing” and otherwise unaccounted for.

Seven men were identified between 2007 and 2010. In 2015, the DPAA began working on the project, collecting reference samples of DNA from family members and matching them up with remains that were originally buried under tombstones with “Unknown” on them.

Hiskett was one of those 394. His remains were identified. A DPAA press release indicates that he was identified on Feb. 17, 2021. His name, on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl cemetery in Hawaii, will soon have a rosette carved next to it to indicate that he is no longer missing in action.

Forensic anthropologists in Omaha and in Hawaii were able to put names to 361 of the servicemen, but 33 were not able to be identified. Those remains were reburied in Hawaii on Tuesday, Dec. 7, the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

Software developed at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, in 2016 also helped solve some of the mystery about the identity of the remains. CoRA, or Co-Mingled Remains Analysis, helped the anthropologists inventory, analyze and match bones from “unknown” service members all over the world.

in all, 23 sailors and marines from Nebraska or western Iowa were aboard the Oklahoma when she sank. A year ago, nine were still unidentified. Four remain so today.

As a long-time student of military and family history, I find this story absolutely fascinating. According to progress reports from the DPAA, members of the project indicated they hoped for 80 or maybe 90 percent success. Along the way, they also helped identify missing service members from other wars.