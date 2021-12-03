Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

Managing Your Inbox

Romans 8:1 “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”

I like my new email set-up because it sorts all my electronic mail automatically. It puts junk mail in the category of “junk mail”. I don’t know how some mail gets labeled ‘Spam’, even though I like Spam® in the can on a hike or campout, but I sure don’t like it in my inbox on the computer.

Also, I can push the little flag, and that tells me it’s important. And then, my favorite…delete. Now, I like the ability to be able to reply. But I have mixed emotions about this one because, the moment I reply, I commit myself to whatever I am writing.

The biggest problem most people face is that they don’t know how to manage their emotional “inbox”. Somebody looks at them funny, and immediately their body and soul replies with stress, worry, or insecurity. Or, they might do or say something that offends a person, and that person says, “I don’t like you, you’re stupid!” And immediately they reply with anger or let themselves be defined by shame.

Do yourself a favor: Let God be God over your emotional/spiritual “inbox”. You’ll save yourself a heap of stress, depression, and toxic emotions that lead to bitter outcomes.

When you receive Jesus Christ as your LORD and Savior, that means that any mail that wreaks of condemnation immediately goes into the ‘Junk’ box. And all you have to do is empty it at the Cross. The Bible says, “Therefore, there is now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” That one sentence gives you the power to delete any wrong messages that come into your life that would normally cause you to spend the good energy God gave you on sin.

Let God fill your inbox with His blessing. He wants to prosper you spirit, soul, and body (3 John 1:2).