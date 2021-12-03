Davis' Dispatches with Julie Davis

Nebraska City News-Press

What does community mean to you?

How do you define ‘community’? Better yet, how do you create one?

This is one of the undelying messages of the series of Community Conversations that the Morton-James Public Library has sponsored monthly since September. The conversations bring together a random group of Nebraska Citians for an hour or so to talk about whatever is on their minds.

Sometimes the talk is about sidewalks, while other groups discuss community events. Sometimes the group is all natives, while other groups are made up of those who’ve arrived more recently in town (seven years ago Christmas night for this transplanted Californian).

The grant funding that started the program has been spent, but the library staff plan to continue the get-togethers in the new year to keep bringing folks into (or back to) the conversation.

At the end of last week’s conversation, Denise Davis shared a few thoughts on how to build a community. I’ve picked out a few favorites to share with you here.

Sit on your stoop. (We sit on our porch and wave to the neighborhood walkers who have their spouses, children, or pets out for some early evening air in Auburn.)

Use your library. (Long-time readers of my work know how besotted I am with libraries, bookmobiles, book sales, and reading in general.)

Pick up litter. (Keep Nebraska City Beautiful hosts regular cleanups before Arbor Day and AppleJack. Think how much easier those would be if we all did a little to help out.)

Bake extra and share. (Ruth McMaster welcomed me to her neighborhood with a warm smile and an equally warm plate of chocolate chip cookies. Maybe you can make a new friend the same way?)

Buy from local merchants. (Nebraska City’s merchants have all sorts of items for sale for the holidays, for birthdays, and for regular days...check them out!)

Another idea from the list, “support neighborhood schools,” segues into another event I was able to attend this week: the fifth birthday of EDGE Nebraska City. The organization, which seeks to end intergenerational poverty in Nebraska City, received a number of generous donations for its birthday and has almost reached its fund-raising goal for the year.

This community is well-known for its generosity, whether it be the community foundations that help with funding for projects large and small, or the citizens themselves who have gone door-to-door in the past to raise funds for St. Mary’s Hospital, the Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building, and other worthy causes.

If you have a project here in town about which you are passionate, and you can support them financially, please do. If you can’t give money but your can give time or talent, reach out to those groups and let them know of your interest.

One final thought on the subject of community: We’re in the process of determining what local news will look like as we go forward as part of CherryRoad Media. What does community news look like to you? Let us know by sending me an email at jdavis@cherryroad.com or by reaching out to us through our Facebook page.

Thanks for reading and Happy Holidays!