Fishin' Precher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

Let’s Hear Your Growl

Romans 8:29 “For those whom He foreknew, He also predestined to become conformed to the image of His Son, so that He would be the firstborn among many brethren;” NASB

My boys and I watched a movie about a superhero. There was a part where they injected his body with an indestructible metal from another planet. That being coupled with his gift of unlimited healing made him an unstoppable invincible super-human. At this point the man named Logan became the superhero…Wolverine.

The story takes a turn as Wolverine is under the water, and is about to emerge in his new identity, the government decides they want him destroyed. But they didn’t know Wolverine could hear them talking. At this point you see Wolverine growl and rise like a grizzly out of the water-tank. His new indestructible claws come out, and he fights his way out of slavery, and begins to live out his new identity.

The next morning I wake up, and my son Jeremiah pops out in front of me in his shorts, lets out a huge growl, and then displays with glory and strength his homemade Wolverine claws forged out of retractable popsicle sticks. He is invincible and indestructible.

That’s the way God created the church; so invincible and indestructible that the gates of hell would not prevail against it (Matthew 16:18). We have a superhero that can be birthed in us by faith, and his name is Jesus. Romans 8:29 makes it clear that God’s will for all of his children is that they would rise in glory and strength through faith in what God has already accomplished.

So can you see the claws and hear the growl of the Lion of Judah in your heart? It’s God’s will for you to live free and come to the rescue of many hurting and broken people by seeing the invincible and indestructible image of Jesus coming through your life.