Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Is Good the Enemy of Great?

Luke 14:26-27 “If anyone comes to me and does not hate his own father and mother and wife and children and brothers and sisters, yes, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple. Whoever does not bear his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple.” (ESV)

Jim Collin’s coined the question with his research on what made the defining difference between good companies and great companies. What he found was that truly great companies shared the same concept of not sacrificing great for good.

It’s challenging to be truly humble and great at the same time, maintaining a pure motivation. The way to balance with integrity is found in Luke fourteen.

Now wait a minute! Did Jesus use the word ‘hate’?

Some scholars say that you interpret this word to mean, “To love less.” Not in the Greek dictionaries I looked it up in. The word ‘hate’ that Jesus uses, literally means to detest and pursue with hatred. Yow!

What I believe Jesus is saying here, is that when it comes to living a great life, by being his disciple; that comparatively speaking, when it comes to living out life, God’s priorities rule so much, that if anything were to stand in the way of God’s will in your life, that you would detest and hate that.