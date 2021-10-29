Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

Hydraulic Humility

Isaiah 66:2 "For My hand made all these things, Thus all these things came into being," declares the LORD. "But to this one I will look, To him who is humble and contrite of spirit, and who trembles at My word.”

I’m amazed at the power of a dainty but dense hydraulic jack. Some can easily fit in your hand, but can move a Hummer or a house off the ground with a couple little cranks of the handle. It uses pressure to exponentially unleash force.

That’s the way with humility. When the pressures of life press down on the soul, the heart of the humble can transform pressure into exponential force by finding strength in God.

The human heart cannot experience true strength under the tyranny of pride. Pride believes that it can navigate and sustain life without God on its own terms, but will eventually crush like a cheap aluminum can.

A hydraulic uses fluid that does not compress to create the lifting force needed to get the job done. The Word of God does not compress or shrink when confronted with catastrophe, doesn’t fail or return void, and will never pass away. The Word is the liquid that humility utilizes in the spiritual life.

The word ‘contrite’ comes from the Hebrew, meaning a heart broken into pieces because of a revelation. So many times we make the mistake of sinking so much energy into trying to figure out a situation whenever we really need to put our energy into seeking God’s viewpoint. This is the revelation that releases us from the grip of foolish pride, and puts the broken pieces of our spirit into the hands of God.

Do you have a situation that’s pressing your life so hard that you feel like you are being crushed? Humility is the spiritual hydraulic that will lighten the load. Even Jesus Christ in all of his power, glory, and wisdom utilized humility.