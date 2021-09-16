Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Nebraska City News-Press

A New Sled

Hebrews 9:13-14 “The blood of goats and bulls and the ashes of a heifer sprinkled on those who are ceremonially unclean sanctify them so that they are outwardly clean. How much more, then, will the blood of Christ, who through the eternal Spirit offered himself unblemished to God, cleanse our consciences from acts that lead to death, so that we may serve the living God!”

I took my kids sledding to a popular town slope, and make it to the summit of the Missouri Himalayas. I scope out a big mud pile at the bottom, and think to myself, “Don’t want to hit that.”

A little girl looks up at me and says, “Mister, do you want to try my sled?”

I said, “Sure, if you don’t mind.”

I positioned myself in what the children term sledding “Penguin-Style” or otherwise known as “Head-First”. And just like in the movie Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase’s secret canola oil, I launched.

After I disembedded by face from the mud, picked all the mud out of my teeth, and swathed the slush out of my hair. I thought to myself, “What a ride, and that sled had no problem getting me down the hill.”

I said to the little girl, “Thanks for letting me use your fast sled.”

She said, “No problem! And yesterday it took me down so fast that I had to get two caps put on my front teeth because it chipped my teeth off.” Nice afterthought.

In the Old Testament, animal sacrifice and personal performance was just a shadow of the sled to come. Now we’ve been given a soul-sled called “Grace” that was bought by the blood of Jesus. And it’s more than sufficient.

So what sled are you using?

That old sled of trying to make yourself right by what you do? Or the new sled that makes you right because of what Jesus has already done for you.