Fishin' Preacher with Aaron Jeffers

Your Anti-Theft Protection

John 10:10 “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I came that they may have life, and have it abundantly.”

Some friends of ours told us a story about a friend of theirs who collected Corvettes. This man drove up to a car show in Chicago and decided to pull over at a convenient store. He went in only to buy a soda, and quickly use the restroom. Even in this brief situation, he decided to put a special chain around the steering wheel.

When he got back to his car, he found it parked the opposite way, and when he hopped inside, he found a note that read, “When I’m ready to steal your car, you can’t stop me.”

I can’t imagine how violated and helpless this man felt as he turned the key on the ignition. He only stopped for a short time, and despite his best physical effort, was still helpless against this thief.

That thief was good at his profession, but Satan has been stealing, killing, and destroying longer than any created being on this planet. And guess what? Our greatest human strength cannot keep him out.

So how do we “theft-proof” our life? Simple, by dwelling and abiding with Christ. He’s the only 24-hour surveillance Shepherd that can kill any spiritual wolf that comes to steal our life.

Satan will not dwell in the presence of the Almighty, and when you encamp with God, you have made your camp in a “theft-proof“ spiritual zone. No amount of hedges that you can muster inside or outside of yourself can beat Satan‘s arsenal. But if you make God your refuge and strength, it’s impossible for Satan to steal from you while you abide with God.

Guilt, shame, fear, and condemnation are all signs that you’re wondering into the enemy’s camp. Joy, peace, and freedom are like a lamb resting in the arms of a good shepherd.