Final summer movie tomorrow in downtown NC

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce will wrap up the 2021 Downtown Summer Movie Series tomorrow (Aug. 14) with a make-up movie and a Back-to-School celebration.

A rainy day on July 10 postponed The Angry Birds Movie 2 until tomorrow.

In addition to the movie, NCTC will distribute school supplies to school-aged attendees and have a prize drawing. There will be games and snacks.

The movie is free to the public. It will begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

The 2021 season was sponsored in part with a grant from the Steinhart Foundation.